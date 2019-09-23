CHEAT SHEET
Save Big on Delsey Luggage During this One-Day Amazon Sale
There’s something about looking at luggage that makes you just want to book tickets right now and get the hell outta Dodge. If you’re at that point, let me direct your attention to this one-day deal on Delsey luggage on Amazon. Right now, you can save up to 39% off two Delsey hardside spinner models that are ready to take you anywhere in the world. Choose between the Helium Aero and the Helium Titanium, both with 360-degree spinning wheels and TSA-approved locks. The Helium Aero also includes an easy-access front compartment with a dedicated laptop sleeve and two pockets for tech accessories, books, snacks, or whatever you don’t want to rummage through your luggage for. The Helium Titanium is the perfect carry-on companion with an expandable main compartment, zippered divider, and small pockets for all your accessories and knick-knacks. The lightweight polycarbonate shell will keep your stuff safe and give you peace of mind that even during the bumpiest of rides, your things are protected. | Get it on Amazon >
