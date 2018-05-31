Save Big On The Newest Entry to Sid Meier's Civilization Franchise
Mind Games
Sid Meier's Civilization is thought of by many as the grandfather of strategy gaming. For more than two decades now, the series has repeatedly produced award-winning titles that continue to define and reinvent the turn-based strategy genre. Civilization VI is no exception. It introduces a new loyalty dynamic in which your greatest threats come from within and your decisions impact the allegiance of your — and your opponents' — citizens. Free cities emerge, borders change, and power shifts with this new element. Now, the way you choose to lead impacts when Golden Ages occur, and poor decisions can send your civilization spiraling into a Dark Age beset with its own unique challenges. You can pick up the Sid Meier's Civilization VI Bundle today for $48.45 with promo code SAVE15NOW.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.