PSA: Saatva’s Award-Winning Mattress is Now $100 Off for Black Friday

Saatva: Save $100 off any mattress from Nov. 25 to Dec. 6.

Memory foam and a coil-on-coil spring system work to support spine health and induce a restful sleep.

Read more about its features here.

Shop the rest of our other Black Friday deal picks here.

Chances are your mattress is way past its expiry date, and there’s no better time than the present to invest in a good night’s sleep. Saatva’s classic mattress is a chiropractor-approved choice whether you opt for plush, luxury firm, or firm. To sweeten the deal even more, have them remove your existing mattress and set up your new one for free. | Get it on Saatva >

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.