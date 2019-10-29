CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    RAISE THE (SOUND)BAR

    This Popular Yamaha Soundbar Competes With Sonos, Sony, and Bose for Home Theater Superiority

    John Brandon

    Scouted

    By The Beast

    The Yamaha YAS-207BL Sound Bar is one of those rare products that sounds better than you ever expected for the price. At $170 for today only on Amazon (a savings of $130), it’s also unusually feature-packed. You can stream from your phone or tablet using a Bluetooth wireless connection, hook up your television using HDMI, or use a more traditional optical or analog connection from a home receiver.

    A new technology called DTS Virtual also sets this soundbar apart. The idea is to simulate what a movie theater is like with surround sound that is convincing. In a movie like Spider-Man: Far From Home, you’ll hear the wisps and wallops of a smoke creature invading a city and the swooshes of Spider-Man coming from all directions.

    I also like the smartphone app, which allows you to control the connections and volume. That’s a unique feature and also a good back-up for those of us who tend to lose remotes. The soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer as well. The sound quality is amazingly good, the setup is easy -- and the price is quite reasonable. (For comparison, the popular Sonos Beam soundbar has similar features but costs $399 on Amazon.)

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.