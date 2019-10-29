CHEAT SHEET
RAISE THE (SOUND)BAR
This Popular Yamaha Soundbar Competes With Sonos, Sony, and Bose for Home Theater Superiority
The Yamaha YAS-207BL Sound Bar is one of those rare products that sounds better than you ever expected for the price. At $170 for today only on Amazon (a savings of $130), it’s also unusually feature-packed. You can stream from your phone or tablet using a Bluetooth wireless connection, hook up your television using HDMI, or use a more traditional optical or analog connection from a home receiver.
A new technology called DTS Virtual also sets this soundbar apart. The idea is to simulate what a movie theater is like with surround sound that is convincing. In a movie like Spider-Man: Far From Home, you’ll hear the wisps and wallops of a smoke creature invading a city and the swooshes of Spider-Man coming from all directions.
I also like the smartphone app, which allows you to control the connections and volume. That’s a unique feature and also a good back-up for those of us who tend to lose remotes. The soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer as well. The sound quality is amazingly good, the setup is easy -- and the price is quite reasonable. (For comparison, the popular Sonos Beam soundbar has similar features but costs $399 on Amazon.)
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.