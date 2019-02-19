Save $30 During Nike’s Sitewide, Four-Day Discount Sale on Orders Above $150

It’s not something to be done all at once, but it’s important to regularly replace worn fitness apparel as it wears down. And it’s a relatively easy move to level up with some new gear when it’s on sale at Nike, not to mention it’ll help you avoid injury.

Nike’s got something for every need — from shoes to socks and tights. And for the next four days, Nike is giving you $30 back on orders over $150. The four-day sale ends on Saturday so it’s probably smart to scroll through the offerings, where it won’t be too hard to find something you want or even an upgrade to prepare you for a changing season. Just enter code SPORT30 at checkout to get the discount.

Nike’s best selling Epic React Flyknit 2s look incredible in the sapphire and lime blast color combo — though I wouldn’t blame anyone for grabbing a pair in the metallic gold style. More importantly, the minimalist design still provides heel support and durable traction, all packaged in a lightweight shoe. Or get iconic with these Air Jordan 1s, which I think look best in a deep royal blue and “university red.” If you’re looking for a sporty sweatshirt, check out Nike’s Sportswear Crew and Therma, a running must with thermal fabric and an adjustable hood — consider the game royal style for increased visibility.

With only four days left on this discount code, don’t wait too long to find out what Nike’s got for you.

