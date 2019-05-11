REALLY READ WHEREVER
The New Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite That Lets You Use Cell Service On-the-Go Is on Sale Right Now
Everyone’s been very excited about the new and waterproof Kindle Paperwhite dropping to its lowest price ever, but there’s another part of that sale that is very much worth considering if you’re serious about your reading. You can also get the upgraded, cell-service-equipped version of the new waterproof Paperwhite at a significant discount. For $210 (which is $40 off the normal price, a 16% discount), you get the same powerful features, from the flush screen to the sharper resolution, better battery, and Bluetooth connectivity. But you’re also getting free and unlimited cellular connectivity with no contract ever, meaning you can download, sync, and update your library on the move. Relying on WiFi can be very inconvenient — remember that one time you were at the beach or in for a long car ride and realized you’d forgotten to sync your Kindle? Not only does this version eliminate the dependence on WiFi, but this elevated Paperwhite also gives you 32GB rather than 8GB of storage. The larger storage capacity means you don’t need to worry about running out of space. Really, both of these deals are incredible in value but if you can throw in the extra money, going with this model could liberate you and have a significant impact on your reading habits in the coming months.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.