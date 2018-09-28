Save $500 On a Macbook From Amazon Today
AN APPLE A DAY
A lot of people avoid updating their home laptops for multiple reasons: they get a work laptop that they commute home with, they have a ton of stuff saved and don't want to spend the time backing it up, they can't afford it. Thankfully, Amazon has some consideration of those of us that don't want to drop over a grand on a computer. During their Deal of the Day, Woot! has some of Apple's warranty replacements and you can get a 2016 12" Macbook in either gold or rose gold for just $800. These feature a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core M3-6Y30 processor, 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 onboard memory, and an Intel HD Graphics 515 processor. If you're in need of a new laptop, today is the day you should bite the bullet. - Jillian Lucas
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.