The Instant Pot Prime Day Deal Gets You One of the Most Top-Rated Models for $56
- Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6-Quart 9-in-1, $56 (57% off).
- Replaces nine appliances, easy to use with 15 presets, saves (lots) of time.
This workhorse Instant Pot is on sale at the lowest price it’s ever been, $56. And the Prime Day deal actually covers several different Instant Pot products, including a sous vide and a blender. For the time-saving and sleek kitchen upgrading Instant Pot you’ve been gunning for, this deal is rare and worth it. | Get it on Amazon >
