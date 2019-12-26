This 38” Vizio Soundbar Adds Huge Sound to Your TV and Is a Steal for Under $85

Adding a soundbar to your TV setup is a no-brainer. Adding one for $81? That’s the real kicker. The VIZIO 38-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar is the first soundbar that I added to my TV and it’s been an invaluable addition. At 38 inches, it’s large but lightweight enough to be wall-mounted. It has built-in Bluetooth so you’re not stuck messing with wires on your holiday break and it even allows you to stream straight from your phone to the soundbar.

The Dolby Digital sound fills the room and the customizable sound options can help you get the most out of every show you’re watching. Speaking of sound, this sleek soundbar has two stereo speakers with added bass so there’s no need to get a subwoofer (though you could add one if you’d like). Now that you’ve gotten a new TV for the holiday, add a soundbar and get the most out of it.

VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar Buy on Amazon $ 81 Free Shipping | Free Returns

