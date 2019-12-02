Save Up to 40% off Select Chromebooks from Acer, HP, and Samsung on Amazon

CYBER MONDAY 2019

At these prices, you can keep a Chromebook on hand for any situation.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

You don’t always need a full laptop for every job. Easily stream movies, take notes, or check email on a discounted Chromebook during this huge sale on Amazon. Save up to 40% on select Chromebooks from Acer, HP, and Samsung. Some have a touchscreen, some have keyboards that flip, and some are just the perfect size for having on hand. | Get it on Amazon > 

HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop

36% off, $100 savings

Buy on Amazon$179

Free Shipping

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 Convertible Laptop

25% off, $100 savings

Buy on Amazon$300

Free Shipping

Samsung Chromebook 3

37% off, $103 savings

Buy on Amazon$177

Free Shipping

Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2 In 1 Laptop

18% off, $100 savings

Buy on Amazon$469

Free Shipping

