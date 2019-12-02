Save Up to 40% off Select Chromebooks from Acer, HP, and Samsung on Amazon

- Save up to 40% off select Chromebooks on Amazon
- Choose Chromebooks from Acer, HP, and Samsung.
- Shop the rest of our Cyber Monday deal picks here.
You don’t always need a full laptop for every job. Easily stream movies, take notes, or check email on a discounted Chromebook during this huge sale on Amazon. Save up to 40% on select Chromebooks from Acer, HP, and Samsung. Some have a touchscreen, some have keyboards that flip, and some are just the perfect size for having on hand. | Get it on Amazon >
HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop
36% off, $100 savings
Acer Chromebook Spin 11 Convertible Laptop
25% off, $100 savings
Samsung Chromebook 3
37% off, $103 savings
Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2 In 1 Laptop
18% off, $100 savings
Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.