Scouted

Brighten Up Your Space With Timeless Light Fixtures—Up to 50% Off

LIGHT IT UP

Lamps Plus stocks styles for every home—including contemporary, rustic, traditional, and coastal.

AD BY Lamps Plus
Four modern table and floor lamps with warm fabric drum shades and dark metal bases displayed in a bright living room setting.
Lamps Plus

Lighting has the power to completely transform a room. The right fixture doesn’t simply brighten up a space—it creates atmosphere. At Lamps Plus, you’ll find pieces that feel trendy and timeless. With up to 50% off and thousands of styles on sale, you’re sure to find something that sparks joy.

Have a patio space or narrow walkway that needs some love? The Titan’s clean lines and black finish give it a striking but not overpowering presence.

Titan Black and Glass Outdoor Wall Light
Price reflects 20%
Buy At Lamps Plus$80

Free Shipping

Inspired by the charm of Marseille, this four-light fixture delivers European elegance. The hammered glass beautifully diffuses light, while the rich accents and bronze finish add oomph.

Casa Marseille High Bronze Wall Light
Price reflects 30%
Buy At Lamps Plus$250

Free Shipping

This indoor wall light is inspired by classic barn and industrial silhouettes. It features a slender, curved gooseneck and a wide, downward shade that delivers focused light exactly where you want it.

Urban Barn Wall Light
Buy At Lamps Plus$70

Free Shipping

There are thousands of other styles on sale too. Click here to check them out.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

Scouted Staff

Scouted Staff

beastscouted

scouted@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now