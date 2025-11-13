Kick Off Black Friday Early With Up to $500 Off Hairmax’s Clinically Proven Laser Hair Growth Devices

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether caused by stress, alopecia, or genetics, hair thinning is a common issue affecting both men and women. While there are numerous treatments to help hair grow and prevent loss, red light therapy and laser treatments are a great, doctor-recommended solution that most people can safely use at home. Hairmax is the leading pioneer of at-home laser hair regrowth technology. The brand’s innovative devices stimulate growth by increasing oxygen delivery to your hair and energizing weakened or dormant follicles. Unfortunately, they’re an investment, but right now you can save up to $500 on select items and check out even more deals across the site during its early Black Friday sale.

Hairmax LaserBand Up to 20% oFF Shop At Hairmax $ 850 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Hairmax LaserBand is currently 20 percent off. It has soft-touch hair-parting teeth and 82 medical-grade lasers (equivalent to 246 total lasers).

PowerFlex Laser Cap 272 $500 off Shop At Hairmax $ 1700 Free Returns | Free Shipping

You can also get $500 off the PowerFlex Laser Cap 272. It’s designed with 272 medical-grade lasers and offers optimum focused laser delivery and full scalp coverage.

Hairmax LaserComb Up to 20% off Shop At Hairmax $ 250 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Score 20 percent off the Hairmax LaserComb. It’s engineered with 12 medical-grade lasers that deliver therapeutic laser light directly to your hair follicles.