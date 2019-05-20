Today Only, Save Upwards of 50% on Cuisinart Grills, Smokers, and Grilling Accessories

Even if it’s coming slow, it’s coming: Grill season is inching its way to full-blown presence and it’s time to gear up on the essentials. And today, Cuisinart has unleashed a long list of discounts on its easy-to-use and highly rated grills, smokers, and various accessories. Through the day, you stand to save up to 55% on a multitude of grilling essentials. Consider any one of the top-rated gas grills the brand has on offer, styles ranging from the modern and colorful to the rugged and monotone.

The Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Gas Grill — boasting a 4.1-star average rating on more than 3,000 reviews — is versatile enough to fit easily in a cabinet and yet cook up a dinner that covers the family. Get it for $68 (55% off). Or get serious about your smoked foods with the gorgeous and enviable Vertical 18-Inch Charcoal Smoker, on sale today for $97 (or 51% off) — vents at the top and bottom provide dual ventilation to more than 500 square inches of your cooking space. Clean up your griddle act with the Extra Large Griddle Scraper for $18 (30% off). The highly-rated, 36-piece Backyard Tool Set is yours for $31, or 37% off right now. You’re getting the foundational spatula, tongs, and fork with steel constructions and ergonomic handle for comfortable use, as well as a slew of additions from heat resistant gloves to stainless steel skewers (no more realizing you forgot to buy a bag of them while shopping). And everything will fit neatly into the rugged case you get with it for long-term storage. Whatever grilling plans you have (or ones you want to enable someone to have a long-lasting gift), this sale is comprehensive and will do the job. It’s also short, so best not to wait too long.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.