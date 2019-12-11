Save Up to $120 On Breville’s Best-Selling Smart Ovens on Amazon
The Breville Smart Oven is one of those gadgets that you think you don’t really need until you use one. Add one to your kitchen while two of the best-selling models are both on sale. The Smart Oven 1800-Watt Convection Toaster Oven is down to $180 (40% off) and features nine present functions: toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, reheat, and warm. The easy-read LED display means you’ll never have to play the guessing game of how long you have left to wait for your food to emerge toasty and warm. Or opt for the smaller Compact Smart Oven, for $130 (43% off). You’re losing the warming function, but saving on counter space. The inside of these toaster ovens are non-stick, so you’re not scraping off burnt cheese off the bottom while cursing that delicious 2 am slice of pizza. Toss your two-slice toaster to the side and add one of these advanced, grown-up smart oven to your kitchen gadget collection. The sale also includes a juicer, a Nespresso machine, and a waffle maker.
Breville Smart Oven 1800-Watt Convection Toaster Oven
Free Shipping
Breville Compact Smart Oven
Free Shipping
