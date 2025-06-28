Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Even though I test a smorgasbord of beauty products on a monthly basis, I had never tried skincare formulated specifically for breasts until I recently discovered this firming serum from Savoir. It may sound extra, but this boob serum has quickly become a non-negotiable in my daily beauty routine. It’s not that I never considered addressing the skin below my décolletage—it’s just that there isn’t any skincare for this region on the market except Savoir’s.

The brand’s founder, Carly Guerra, is a breast cancer survivor and beauty industry veteran, having held executive positions at every major beauty brand from La Mer and Dior to Lancôme. It’s safe to say she knows a thing or two about making a great skincare product.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer, she became more discerning about the skincare products in her routine. Eventually, she realized there was a major gap in the beauty market. Sure, you can extend your facial skincare down to your chest and breasts, but the bust area is different from the face—the skin is much thinner and prone to hormonal changes.

It’s also exposed to constant friction from clothing and undergarments, making it more prone to fine lines, loss of elasticity, and other signs of premature aging than many other areas of the body. Voilà: Savoir’s Beauty Breast Serum was born. The serum is formulated to address eight “vital needs of the breast area” while also doubling as a potent anti-aging elixir (you can use it on your neck and chest, too).

Savoir Beauty Breast Serum Savoir’s Breast Serum contains a patent-pending blend of antioxidants, including Parsley BioExtract, a rich ferment that nourishes, clarifies, firms, and calms the skin. See At $ 111

The clinically-tested and dermatologist-approved serum also contains tomato seed oil for skin extra radiance, snow mushroom for added hydration, and niacinamide to help soften texture, dark spots, and fine lines. Basically, it’s a true do-it-all product for your boobs. The formula is lightweight—almost milk-like—so it absorbs quickly and doesn’t transfer onto your lingerie or clothing. It’s emollient enough to help you perform a breast exam as you apply it (which the brand recommends), but light enough to avoid leaving behind a greasy residue.

After a week of using this serum daily, I noticed my skin was baby soft. Despite using body creams every day, I still get dry patches (and sometimes even breakouts) around that area. After using this serum, these patches were virtually nonexistent, with zero blemishes in sight. Honestly, I loved how hydrating this breast serum was that I started using it as a body serum. After a few weeks, the biggest improvement I’ve seen from this serum is a significant reduction in the stretch marks I have in my bust region—a benefit that I wasn’t expecting.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t love the gorgeous bottle too—I’m a sucker for anything pink and the bottle looks like a luxury perfume bottle. I don’t love it purely for aesthetics, but I do proudly have it on full display in my bathroom. It’s not the main draw, but it gives extra credit points to the already impressive breast serum.

Do you need a breast serum? No. I’ll admit—it feels like a bit of an indulgence. But honestly, I can’t imagine my p.m. routine without it now. I’m usually a minimalist when it comes to body care, but the hydration this serum delivers—along with noticeable improvements in redness, sensitivity, and stretch marks—convinced me to keep it in rotation. It’s one of those products I didn’t know I needed, and now it’s earned a permanent spot on my shelf.

