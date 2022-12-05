This Grand and Buttery-Soft Silk Sleepwear Is a Surefire Hit This Holiday Season
Bottoms Up
What’s soft, cozy, and (should be) worn by all men? Sleepwear! But not all sleepwear is created equally: SAXX is proof of that. Its 22nd Century Silk collection of pants and underwear is made with a super-soft silk blend and comes in a variety of unique designs. As a special treat for the holidays, SAXX is offering free shipping for all orders. But, act fast – this deal ends on 12/9.
These odor-resistant boxer briefs support his…assets like never before. SAXX’s patented BallPark Pouch technology secures the family jewels in one of the most comfortable things in the world — a hammock. You can keep it simple with a solid black or gray color scheme or spice it up with eye-catching patterned designs. Once he tries a pair of SAXXs, he’ll never want to go back to dangling without support.
22nd Century Silk Boxer Briefs
To keep him from only lounging around in underwear, pickup these buttery-soft silk pants. It has extra room for his thighs, legs, and booty, plus an easy access fly for when nature calls.
22nd Century Silk Pants
