Antoni Porowski is known for serving body, food, and excellent taste. When it comes to his undies, he’s co-signing Saxx Underwear as a go-to favorite. This season, he’s picked styles from the collection that optimize comfort and confidence. Our favorites? The Core Cotton Boxer Brief and the Multi-Sport Mesh Brief. Each stands out in cut and material, but both provide the same effortless, all-day support.

The Core Cotton Boxer Brief (3 Pack) Stretch Cotton Boxer Brief 6" Shop At SAXX $ 45 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Saxx took the classic cotton underwear and tricked it out with life-changing tech. The Core Cotton Boxer Brief is built from a breathable, naturally odor-resistant fabric, keeping you comfy and fresh for days on end.

Multi-Sport Mesh Brief Multi-Sport Performance Brief Shop At SAXX $ 27 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Multi-Sport Mesh Brief features Stop Drop Technology and the BallPark Pouch Pro. Soft and versatile, these performance undies keep everything supported and dry during sport and daily activities. Great for guys who run—and run hot.