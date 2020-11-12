CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
S.C. Elementary School Goes Into ‘Lockout’ Mode Over Naked Man Swimming in Nearby Pond
‘SINNER’
Read it at Idaho Statesman
A pond near a South Carolina elementary school that’s typically filled with Canadian geese had an unusual visitor on Wednesday: a naked man who decided to go for a swim, according to the Idaho Statesman. Officials said that the nearby school, Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary, went into “lockout” mode after a school resource officer heard “strange sounds” in the distance. “He described going into the water to be saved because he was a sinner and needed to be baptized,” the incident report read. Deputies said that the unclothed man got out of the pond on his own. He now faces a misdemeanor charge and received a trespassing notice. The 41-year-old man was taken to jail with bail set at $25,000.