S.C. Lawmaker Scolds Obama for Saying He Wanted to ‘Smack’ Him After ‘You Lie!’ Tantrum
LOUD IN THE PEANUT GALLERY
Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC), who became infamous for interjecting then-president Barack Obama’s 2009 address to Congress by yelling “you lie,” responded Monday after the former president told CBS This Morning that he wanted to “smack” Wilson for the remark. “Former President Obama should know better than to advocate for violence over a disagreement,” Wilson wrote in a statement posted to his Facebook page. Wilson’s 2009 interruption came after Obama stated that the Affordable Care Act would not cover undocumented immigrants. The bill, signed into law in 2010, indeed does not cover them, according to the Associated Press. Despite that, Wilson doubled down on that claim, asserting Monday that Obama’s statement was “in fact untrue.” Wilson was officially censured by the House for his 2009 remarks. Obama’s comments came in an interview discussing his memoir, A Promised Land, which was released Tuesday.