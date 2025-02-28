Politics

SC Man Who Nancy Mace Accused of Rape Threatens Legal Action

BULL PULPIT

“You may view the floor of Congress as a sanctuary for slander. We do not,” his lawyer wrote.

Juliegrace Brufke
Juliegrace Brufke 

Senior Political Correspondent

Nancy Mace
Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty
Juliegrace Brufke

Juliegrace Brufke

Senior Political Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Makes Big Mistake While Trying to Smear CNN Legal Analyst Norm Eisen
William Vaillancourt
U.S. NewsEarly Autopsy Results Offer Key Clues Into Gene Hackman Death Mystery
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsNew Clues in Mummified Gene Hackman Death Deepen Mystery
Josh Fiallo
U.S. NewsBill Burr Flames ‘J***-Off’ Ben Shapiro for Calling Him ‘Woke’
Erkki Forster
PoliticsEveryone Is Laughing at Pam Bondi’s ‘Epstein Files’ Flop
Yasmeen Hamadeh