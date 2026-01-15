These Gentle Scalp Scrubs Remove Buildup for Healthier Hair

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As someone deeply invested in scalp health thanks to my own journey with scalp dryness, I’ve tested countless scalp products over the years to help keep my hair healthy, strong, and flake-free. We often forget that our scalp is actually skin, and just like the skin on our faces, our scalp has follicles that are just as prone to getting clogged as our pores are.

Whether it be product buildup, dead skin, or oil, our scalps need to be exfoliated regularly—just like our faces do. While scalp massagers are a great tool for hair and scalp health, I find that scalp scrubs are the most effective product for keeping my dry scalp at bay.

Clogged follicles can result in dandruff, stunted hair growth, and reduced shine, but incorporating a gentle scalp scrub into your haircare routine can help keep these common issues at bay. Below, I’ve rounded up five solid scalp scrubs that have helped me maintain a healthy scalp over the years. If you also suffer from scalp itchiness, dryness, or dandruff, I think you’ll love them too.

Ouai Scalp & Body Scrub This coconut oil-based scalp and body scrub lathers really well, which means that you can actually get the scrub on your scalp, which is sometimes difficult since your hair gets in the way. The dual-purpose scrub uses a blend of sugar and coconut oil to exfoliate the scalp and body and helps balance your skin’s natural bacteria levels. Plus, it smells like heaven. It’s scented with the brand’s beloved “Melrose Place” fragrance—a velvety-rich rose scent infused with notes of champagne, sandalwood, white musk, bergamot, and more. Buy At Sephora $ 40 Free Shipping Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

Drybar Cocomint Float Whipped Scalp & Body Scrub The Cocomint scrub from Drybar (another scalp and body combo) is great for all skin and hair types—especially those dealing with itch and flaky skin issues. The creamy formula gently removes dead skin cells, product buildup, and impurities while also boosting skin and hair hydration. My favorite part? The peppermint oil. It gives your scalp a cooling sensation that also soothes any irritation, and some say it helps promote hair growth. Buy At Amazon $ 36 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Briogeo Scalp Revival Exfoliator Charcoal Shampoo This cleansing scrub is another long-time favorite. It’s technically a shampoo, but an exfoliating one at that; the sulfate-free scrub (meant to be used once a week at most) is clinically shown to reduce up to 82 percent of dry scalp flaking and, 91 percent of users said their scalp felt less itchy after one use. Binchotan charcoal and coconut oil work to detoxify the scalp, draw out impurities, and moisturize the scalp—all with a cooling effect, thanks to the brand’s peppermint, spearmint, and tea tree oil complex. Buy At Dermstore $ 42 Buy At Amazon $ 42 Free Returns | Free Shipping

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub I’m a big fan of dpHUE hair products (if you’ve tried their Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse, you get it), and their scalp scrub is no exception. This scrub uses pink Himalayan sea salt to naturally exfoliate the scalp, removing impurities, dead skin cells, and product build-up. Plus, the formula is color-safe and even helps balance your scalp’s pH level. Buy At Amazon $ 42 Free Returns | Free Shipping Buy At Dermstore $ 42 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Head & Shoulders Supreme Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of drugstore-brand scalp scrubs, but I recently tried this one from Head & Shoulders and was super impressed. Infused with vitamin E and argan oil, this scrub helps remove dead skin cells and product build-up—all at the affordable price of around $10. Buy At Amazon $ 10 Free Returns | Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED: