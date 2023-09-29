Scalpers Raid ‘Pokémon’ Art Exhibit at Van Gogh Museum
CHAOS
Merchandise scalpers have once again ruined the fun for everyone. To honor the 50th anniversary of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Pokémon opened an art exhibit there on Thursday, featuring paintings inspired by celebrated Van Gogh masterworks like Pikachu in the iconic gray felt hat. But video captured on the day showed the museum’s gift shop being raided by alleged scalpers picking up exclusive trading cards to make money on the resale market. The Pikachu card is already being listed for hundreds of dollars on websites like eBay. A spokesperson for the museum told Polygon that it would change its policy to limit item purchases to one per person. “Initial reactions were very positive! Of course, the situation shown in the video’s [sic] isn’t how we would like it to be… The safety of our visitors and staff is always our priority.”