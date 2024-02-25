Scammers Flood Amazon With Dupes of Savannah Guthrie’s New Book
‘COULDN’T BELIEVE IT’
NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie’s new faith-related book Mostly What God Wants sold out on Amazon upon its release last week, prompting scores of fake copies to flood the online retailer. “I couldn’t believe it,” Guthrie told Page Six. “My mom sent it to me, and it says it’s a ‘workbook,’ and it’s even yellow like the color of the [real] book. But I didn’t write any workbooks, so don’t buy them!” The books include a “handbook” claimed to have been written by a “Savannah Gathrie” and a workbook that serves as an “interactive guide” to the book. A representative for Guthrie’s publisher said such cases are normal when a book sells out, and Page Six reported that the copies have been removed. “We are thrilled Savanah’s book continues to sell out in a matter of hours and days,” the rep said. “However, that means scammers are still trying to sell fake copies.”