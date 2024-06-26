Scandal-Scarred Lauren Boebert’s Election Gamble Pays Off Big Time

When the going got tough, Rep. Lauren Boebert fled east—a gambit that paid off handsomely on Tuesday night, when she was projected to trump a crowded field and win the Republican primary in her shiny new congressional district.

The Associated Press called the race just before 9:30 p.m. ET, noting that the far-right firebrand’s national name recognition and combative style were keys to the victory—which came with its own share of challenges.

Marred by a series of cringe-inducing scandals, Boebert leapfrogged six months ago from the 3rd District to the 4th, a more reliably red swath of Colorado left open by the departing Rep. Ken Buck, the 65-year-old Republican who cut his term short in March.

Boebert is not running in the special election, also held on Tuesday, to finish out the remainder of Buck’s term. That race had not yet been called Tuesday evening, though Greg Lopez, the former Republican mayor of Parker, Colorado, was the favorite to earn a short-lived trip to Washington.

Facing aspersions of carpetbagging, Boebert nonetheless out-fundraised a half-dozen opponents, including two current state congressmen, a former state senator, and a former radio host-turned-“parental rights” advocate named Deborah Flora.

A MAGA A-lister, she also coasted on name-brand recognition, with polling analysis done in February by the research firm Kaplan Strategies showing that 40 percent of likely Republican voters backed Boebert. In contrast, none of her rivals scooped up more than 5 percent.

Still, her victory was far from certain. Some voters expressed disgust and horror at an embarrassing incident last September where Boebert was forcibly removed from a performance of the musical Beetlejuice in a Denver theater for vaping, singing along, and groping her date.

The gaffe has haunted her ever since, with debate moderators and student protesters alike raising its specter to needle her.

Having clinched the nomination, Boebert is expected to sweep to a second term in the district’s general election come November.

This is a developing story and will be updated.