CHEAT SHEET
OUT
USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann Resigns
University of Southern California’s athletic director Lynn Swann resigned Monday after spending three years in the role, the Los Angeles Times reports. USC President Carol Folt, who was hired earlier this year, told the newspaper that Swann was making way for her to select her own staff. “He felt that this was the professional thing to do, to resign and allow me to build my team,” she said. “That really is the gist of it.” Swann—a former USC football star, NFL Hall of Fame player for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and 2006 Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate—was at the helm when one of his former deputies was indicted in the college admissions scandal on bribery charges. An ex-soccer coach also pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge. However, Folt told the newspaper the admissions scandal “was not a part of the decision” for her. She also denied that the football program’s subpar performance last season had anything to do with Swann’s resignation. Dave Roberts, a special advisor to Folt who also served as vice president of athletics compliance previously, will reportedly become interim athletic director.