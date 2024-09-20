Plane Forced to Land After Mouse Leaps From Passenger’s Meal
SQUEAK ATTACK
A mouse popped out of a passenger’s meal on a Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) flight and forced the plane to make an emergency landing, the airline said. Stunned passengers observed the rodent leaping from a food tray and scurrying around the cabin. The plane, which was headed from Oslo to Málaga on Wednesday, landed in Copenhagen due to concerns that the critter could have gnawed electrical wiring. The passengers were placed on a later flight and sent on their way to Spain. “This is something that happens extremely rarely,” said Øystein Schmidt, a spokesperson for SAS. “We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again.” At least one passenger, Jarle Borrestad, seemed amused by the incident. “Believe it or not. A lady next to me ... opened her food and a mouse jumped out,” he posted to Facebook, alongside a photo of himself and two other passengers smiling. Reports do not indicate the stowaway’s fate.