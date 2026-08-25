Scaramucci Reveals Trump’s Makeup Routine

Donald Trump’s former communications director has exposed his old boss’s makeup routine.

Anthony Scaramucci, 62, was part of Trump’s first administration in 2017, but lasted just 11 days after getting into a spat with colleagues before later falling out with the president.

In an interview with The Times of London, Scaramucci said that his “old-school Italian” makeup artist mom hates Trump’s signature orange hue.

His orange tint has been consistent throughout his two terms. Seen here in 2018. Leah Millis/REUTERS

“She hates Trump’s makeup,” he said. “It’s like an orange bronzer he buys from a supply shop in the Bronx. He looks like an open can of Spam without makeup.”

He was then asked whether this meant he had seen Trump, now 80, without makeup.

With a nice glow as he visits areas in Louisiana damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020. TOM BRENNER/REUTERS

“Oh, yeah. He puts it on in the morning. Sometimes he reapplies it at night. It’s a tanner. He thinks it looks fantastic, by the way.”

Scaramucci’s reference to the Bronx may be explained by a detail in a 2019 Washington Post article.

It featured Trump’s former household staff revealing that not only did his housekeeper have to smear his liquid face makeup on her own hand every day to ensure it hadn’t dried up, but he used a Swiss brand called Bronx Colors.

Anthony Scaramucci was Donald Trump's White House communications director for less than two weeks before the pair went through anacrimonious split. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The article heard from undocumented migrants who worked for Trump, including those charged with his intimate daily care,

They said he demanded that two and a half bottles of the Swiss face makeup be prepared and ready to go for him each day.

They also said staff often had to bring him new shirts because he left stains on his collar.

Trump's orange hue has become a source of fun around the world. Seen here are protesters in Scotland during a Trump state visit in 2018. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

In a strange parallel, the same article also revealed that Trump demanded two and a half containers of TicTacs be left in his bedroom bureau at all times.

Two years later in 2021, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed in her book I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House that there is no tanning bed in the White House and that Trump applied his own makeup every day.

“The president’s look was created with makeup that he put on his face every morning, as if he were going to be appearing on a TV show,” she wrote, according to the Associated Press. “Which, in a sense, he was.”

In it, she also claimed Trump has a running penchant for cosmetic DIY. His hair, she said, “is much longer than I had imagined, like multiple inches from end to end. He cuts it himself with a pair of huge scissors that could probably cut a ribbon at an opening of one of his properties.”

He doesn’t just like to slather makeup on his face. The octogenarian’s hand has often been seen caked in the stuff since his return to office, in a bid to cover up what appears to be bruising on the back of it.