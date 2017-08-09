CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Scaramucci to Appear on 'Late Show' with Stephen Colbert
BADA BING
Anthony Scaramucci is set to appear on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this coming Monday, August 14. Stephen Colbert made the announcement on his Twitter feed Wednesday evening. After "The Mooch" was ousted from his role as White House communications director after just 10 days on the job, the late-night host serenaded him with a rewritten version of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." The Late Show appearance is the first scheduled TV interview of Scaramucci since he was escorted out of President Trump's White House.
— Matt Wilstein