Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Engaged: AP

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are tying the knot, Johansson’s publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed to the Associated Press on Sunday. The Avengers actress and Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” co-host have reportedly been dating for two years. Pariseau said no date has been set for the nuptials. Johansson, 34, was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds for three years from 2008 to 2011, and French journalist Romain Dauriac for three years from 2014 to 2017. Johansson and Dauriac have a daughter named Rose together who was born in 2014. This is the first marriage for the 36-year-old Jost. The couple appeared together most recently at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, in which Johansson plays the character of Black Widow.