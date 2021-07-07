CHEAT SHEET
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Expecting a Baby: Report
Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost, are expecting a baby, Page Six reports. The Avengers actor is reportedly due soon and has attempted to stay out of the public eye in recent months despite playing the titular character in a summer blockbuster. Johansson, 36, stars in Black Widow, a spinoff in the Avengers universe premiering this weekend, but she has skipped in-person promo events and participated in interviews primarily via Zoom. The child will be the first for Jost, 39, and the second for Johansson. She has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.