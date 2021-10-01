Scarlett Johansson and Disney Settle $50M ‘Black Widow’ Suit
COME TO TERMS
Scarlett Johansson and Disney have reached a settlement agreement after the Black Widow star sued the Avengers maker for $50 million. She had alleged she was not paid enough for her role in Black Widow because Disney released the film on its streaming service as well as in theaters, though she made $20 million for her work in it. The film grossed $80 million in theaters in its opening weekend and $125 million on streaming overall. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” Johansson said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.” Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Studios Content, issued a similar statement: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects.”