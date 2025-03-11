Elon Musk is planning to double the staff in his so-called Department of Government Efficiency. The Tesla mogul said in a Fox Business interview Monday that he would dip into a pool of tech bros to reach his goal of adding 100 more DOGE workers to his existing 100-strong team. “Basically, it’s software people, information security software people and finance,” Musk said. “It’s basically, yes, finance and technology.” He added that his army is “pretty much” in every government department already. The Hill reported that some of his confirmed staffers have ties to his companies, Tesla and xAI, his artificial intelligence firm. Musk also repeated his heroic trope about saving America from so-called fraud. “The goal here is: Let’s not have America go bankrupt with waste and fraud,” Musk told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “So that’s what I’m here for.” It comes after a report emerged that Musk’s demands for government cuts were met with pushback from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a tense Cabinet meeting last week.
