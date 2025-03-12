Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Doesn’t Take Photos With Fans
Scarlett Johansson, known for refusing to take photos with fans outside of events, recently opened up about her strict policy in an interview with InStyle. The former Avengers star acknowledged that her refusal “really offends a lot of people,” but emphasized that it’s not about being ungrateful: “It doesn’t mean I’m not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me.” Johansson said that while asking for photos at premieres is totally fine, it’s a different story when she’s off-duty. “I like to be in my own thoughts that have nothing to do with what other people think of me,” she explained. “I don’t like being self-conscious.” When approached for a pic in her personal time, she said she simply tells fans, “‘I’m not working.’ [And that means] I don’t want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I’m doing my own thing.” The actress also revealed that she relates to Chappell Roan, who has spoken out about the “abusive” side of fame after her rapid rise to pop stardom last year. “Like everybody else, I fell in love with her over the summer,” Johansson said. “She’s very outspoken about how hard it’s been to adjust to fame.”
