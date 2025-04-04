Scarlett Johansson’s Alleged Stalker Busted Over ‘SNL’ Bomb Threat

Cheat Sheet
Now Trump Is Going After Beer in Escalating Trade War
BREW-TAL
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 04.04.25 1:07PM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 12:38PM EDT 
View of Amigous Craft Beer
View of Amigous Craft Beer (Double England IPA type with mango fruit) which bottle shows an image of US President Donald Trump wearing a Mariachi costume, in Mexico City, on June 15, 2017. BERNARDO MONTOYA/BERNARDO MONTOYA/AFP via Getty Images

A brewery trade group which represents Carlsberg, Asahi and brands from 28 countries has decried President Donald Trump’s latest 25 percent tariff on beer imports to the United States. They say they’ve become a “collateral victim” of levies imposed on Wednesday afternoon as part of the president’s “liberation day” announcement. Brewers of Europe warned that the tariffs could lead to 100,000 job losses and brewery closures across Europe, the Financial Times reported. The U.S is the https://brewersofeurope.eu/brewers-reaction-to-announcement-of-specific-25-us-tariffs-on-beer/?utm_source=chatgpt.comfor European brewers in both value and volume. Industry officials are also confused about whether the levy applies solely to canned beer or encompasses all beer imports because the wording of the Commerce Department’s amendment to its “aluminum presidential proclamation” was unclear. One brewing giant said the wording—“beer made from malt”—was “causing confusion” noting that, for now, it is being interpreted to apply to both beer and beer cans.

Read it at The Financial Times

2
Trump Rages as China Strikes Back With Major Trade War Retaliation
ESCALATING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.04.25 10:41AM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 10:38AM EDT 
Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One at the White House on March 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump fired off a furious response to the news that China is retaliating to his trade war by slapping 34 percent tariffs on all goods imported from the U.S. “CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!” the president posted on his Truth Social platform Friday morning. China’s Ministry of Commerce said its tariffs would go into effect on April 10—the day after Trump’s 34 percent tariffs on Chinese imports to the U.S. will take hold. Beijing denounced Trump’s measures as “a typical unilateral bullying move” by the U.S. government and said the move “does not comply with the rules of international trade and seriously damages the legitimate rights and interest of China.” The chaos in global markets continued Friday as Trump’s trade war spiraled, with the S&P 500 plunging 2.5 percent in early trading. The slide comes after the benchmark U.S. index on Thursday saw its worst single-day loss since the COVID pandemic in 2020.

Read it at The New York Times

3
WATCH: Suspect Tackled in Court for Lunging At Her Own Attorney
WILD SCENE
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 04.04.25 11:16AM EDT 

A woman serving life in prison for murdering her ex-boyfriend and dismembering his body with a bread knife was tackled in court Friday after she tried to attack her own defense attorney. The dramatic scene played out in Fon du Lac, Wisconsin, where 27-year-old Taylor Schabusiness was back in court for a preliminary hearing after she allegedly attacked a prison guard this year. A horde of deputies sprung into action and tackled the woman—who screamed something undecipherable as she lunged to her right—before she could make contact with her attorney, who was sitting at the same table as her. The counselor hardly flinched while the cops reacted in a matter of seconds. After she was subdued, her attorney glanced at prosecutors, threw his hand up, and shrugged his shoulders. Schabusiness was convicted in 2023 for murdering 24-year-old Shad Thyrion in a meth-fueled sexual encounter the year prior. Schabusiness filed an appeal after she was sentenced but dropped it just last month. Her Friday hearing for the alleged prison attack has been moved to Zoom.

Read it at Court TV

4
Nintendo Blames Trump’s Tariffs for Switch 2 Delay
NOT PLAYING
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 12:30PM EDT 
Guests play with the new Nintendo Switch 2 video-game console system of Japanese video-game company Nintendo during the worldwide presentation at the Grand Palais in Paris on April 2, 2025.
Guests play with the new Nintendo Switch 2 video-game console system of Japanese video-game company Nintendo during the worldwide presentation at the Grand Palais in Paris on April 2, 2025. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Nintendo has slammed President Donald Trump’s tariff for delays in the scheduled April 9 pre-order date for the pricey new Switch 2, Business Insider reported. The company had to push back preorders this month and blamed the president for a new preorder date that will be disclosed later. “Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025, in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions,” the company statement read. “Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged.” The upcoming $449.99 gaming console is $150 more than its original iteration, and what experts had predicted would cost $400 at most. Experts do suggest that the tariffs may not affect the price directly, or could have already influenced price increases in anticipation. The tariffs impose a 24 percent fee on Japan and 46 percent on Vietnam, where Nintendo now manufactures some components. However, the system already costs about $130 more in the U.S. than in Japan. The “evolving market conditions” refer to significant declines in the U.S. sharemarket in recent days.

Read it at Business Insider

5
Macron’s Staff Can ‘Smell the President’ Before He Enters a Room
SMELL OF POWER
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 10:43AM EDT 
France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the inauguration of the French-Danish Economic Forum at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, France, on April 1, 2025.
France's President Emmanuel Macron attends the inauguration of the French-Danish Economic Forum at the Palais Brongniart in Paris, France, on April 1, 2025. MOHAMMED BADRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A new book reveals that Emmanuel Macron enjoys using enough cologne that people can smell whether he is about to enter a room or if he has been in a building, the Telegraph reported. In journalist Olivier Beaumont’s latest book The Tragedy of the Elysée, he describes how Macron’s “attribute of power” comes from the “industrious amounts” of Dior Eau Sauvage he applies “at all hours of the day.” Allegedly, Macron has the 100ml bottles of the eau de parfum that retail at £104 “always to hand, particularly in one of the drawers of his desk.” According to the book, “Less-accustomed visitors may find themselves overcome by the floral and musky scent, as refined as it is powerful. It is a sign of one thing: that the president is in the building.” The book, about life at the Elysée Palace, also details: “Just as Louis XIV made his perfumes an attribute of power when he paraded through the galleries of Versailles, Emmanuel Macron uses his as an element of his authority at the Elysée.” Citing one of his former aides, the book states that “when Emmanuel Macron enters the room, you can feel it,” as though his scent is sort of like “marking his territory.” Apparently, staff members even joke that “It smells like the president.”

Read it at Telegraph

6
Melania Trump Reschedules White House Tradition Due to Protests
PLAYING IT SAFE
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.04.25 10:10AM EDT 
First lady Melania Trump speaks at the International Women of Courage Award ceremony held at the State Department headquarters in April 2025.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump’s office is rescheduling Saturday’s White House spring garden tours over concerns about nationwide protests. More than 1,100 “Hands Off!” rallies are being held across the country to protest President Donald Trump’s political, economic, health, and social policies. The movement, which also takes aim at Elon Musk’s DOGE and its gutting of the federal government, is expected to be the largest single-day protest since Trump took office in January. The Washington, D.C., event is taking place at the Washington Monument about a mile from the White House. But out of an “abundance of caution,” the first lady’s office announced it is canceling Saturday’s garden tours. The annual event is free and open to the public but requires tickets. Saturday ticket holders should come anytime on Sunday instead, while Sunday ticket holders should come at the regular time listed on their tickets, the White House said.

Read it at Axios

7
WATCH: Bill Murray Goes Viral for Lashing Out at Pushy Fan
LOST IN TRANSLATION
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.04.25 9:48AM EDT 
TikTok
TikTok TikTok

Actor Bill Murray berated a pushy fan for walking into him inside a New York City movie theater. In a now viral clip on TikTok, the 74-year-old is seen confronting an unidentified fan by pointing his finger in their face at the Lincoln Square AMC on March 27. “You attack me like that again, I’ll step on your foot,” Murray says pointedly moments after the fan walking behind the Groundhog Day actor collides into him. Security was quick to intervene and escort the visibly irked Murray away while he accused the fan of “physical assault.” “Don’t do it again,” the actor spat repeatedly as he waved his finger at the instantly apologetic fan. The Ghostbusters actor was at the movie theater for a special Q&A presentation for his latest film with Naomi Watts, The Friend. The confrontation sparked social media conversations, as fans rushed to the comments section to pick sides—many concluding that Murray may have overreacted.“You got your foot nudged in a crowd and called it assault? Be serious,” a person wrote. However, some praised the actor for standing his ground. “Bill Murray isn’t perfect, but everyone that I have known that has met him has had nothing but awesome things to say. Also, Bill is from the south side of Chicago…. So he ain’t no punk,” a fan noted.

Read it at TikTok

8
DOGE Cuts Shutter 50 Measles Clinics Amid Texas Outbreak
RASH DECISION
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.04.25 11:12AM EDT 
A health worker prepares a dose of the measles vaccine at a health center in Lubbock, Texas, on February 27, 2025. Dozens of children are being rushed to a health center in the US state of Texas to get the measles vaccine, after the recent death in the area of a child who was not immunized against the highly contagious virus. The death came as immunization rates have declined nationwide, with the latest cases in the west Texas town of Lubbock concentrated in a Mennonite religious community that has historically shown vaccine hesitancy. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Clinics that work to combat measles are feeling the squeeze of funding cuts from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. On Monday, the Trump Administration directed federal agencies to pause the disbursement of $11.4 billion in loans and grants, according to The Hill. In Texas, where the recent outbreak has hit hardest, 50 vaccination clinics have been closed as a result, and more than 20 public health workers have been laid off. The Texas Department of State Health Services has identified 422 cases since late January; 42 patients have been hospitalized and one school-aged child has died. Nationally, three separate outbreaks have affected 483 people in 2025. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), run by vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., oversees health initiatives. He suggested Thursday that some of the agency’s fired employees would be asked to return. “Some programs that were cut, they’re being reinstated,” Kennedy told reporters. “Personnel that should not have been cut were cut. We’re reinstating them.” It comes after he announced plans last month to slash up to 10,000 employees.

Read it at The Hill

9

Scarlett Johansson’s Alleged Stalker Busted Over ‘SNL’ Bomb Threat

LOST IN TRANSLATION
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.04.25 12:08PM EDT 
Scarlett Johansson at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson’s alleged stalker was arrested Wednesday for threatening to bomb the Saturday Night Live studio in Manhattan where her husband works, the New York Post reports. Forty-eight-year-old Michael Branham, who has an elaborate heart-shaped tattoo with the word “Scarlett” on his chest, was arrested after allegedly texting a bomb threat to the 30 Rock studio, where SNL is filmed. According to law enforcement, the message read: “THE NEXT TIME YOU HERE [sic] FROM ME I WILL BE ON CNN FOR EXPLODING A BOMB IN SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AUDIENCE.” Branham, who has four active arrest warrants in Kentucky, was arraigned with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors allege he has an obsessive fixation on Johannson, whom he refers to as his “fiancée” and posts delusional claims about online. The actress tried to file a restraining order against Branham in 2024 after he repeatedly turned up at her home, but the claim was dismissed due to a procedural error. Johansson married husband Colin Jost, who hosts SNL’s “Weekend Update,” in 2020.

Read it at New York Post

10
‘Hormonal’ Hawk Attacks Bald Men in Weeks-Long Reign of Terror
WINGING IT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 04.04.25 12:49PM EDT 
Published 04.04.25 10:01AM EDT 
A Harris Hawk named Jesse flies at a falconry demonstration during International Vulture Awareness Day, outside Zurrieq, on the southern coast of Malta, September 5, 2009. Members of the Fridericus Rex Malta Falconers, which is affiliated to the International Association for Falconry and the Conservation of Birds of Prey, took part in the event to raise awareness on the need to protect vultures around the world. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi (MALTA ANIMALS ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY) MALTA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN MALTA
Darrin Zammit Lupi/REUTERS

A hawk with a propensity to dive-bomb and attack bald heads has finally been captured after terrorizing a British village for weeks. The bird of prey drew blood from several of its 50 or so victims in Flamstead, Hertfordshire, after escaping captivity, the BBC reported. Falconer Alan Greenhalgh blamed the male bird’s behavior on its hormones. “If he wanted to grab anybody, he would grab them. But all this dive bombing, I think it’s hormonal, courtship because it’s only started happening in the last couple of weeks, breeding season,” he told the British broadcaster. Resident Steve Harris captured the hawk by throwing a cage over it when he spotted it in his garden. He’s now a local hero, with his local council praising his “quick thinking.” Jim Hewitt, 75, who was attacked by the bird on the way to a local store, said he was “delighted” to learn of its capture on Tuesday. “I had to be careful and cautious—the sensible thing was to drive to the shop, but I won’t get beaten by a poxy bird," he said.

Read it at BBC

