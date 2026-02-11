Cause of Death for ‘Scary Movie’ Actress, 62, Revealed
The cause of death for Scary Movie actress and former bodybuilder Jayne Trcka has been determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. According to TMZ, the 62-year-old died in what officials ruled an accident caused by hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, exacerbated by a left femoral fracture. Chronic alcohol use was listed as a contributing factor. Initial reports from the medical examiner noted trauma to her body. Trcka was found unresponsive in her kitchen after a friend became concerned when she failed to respond to calls for several days. A Minnesota native, Trcka began her competitive bodybuilding career in 1988 after previously working as a postal carrier. She later became a personal trainer and competed in 26 bodybuilding competitions through the early 2000s, winning titles including the California State Bodybuilding Championship and the North County Classic. She transitioned into acting and made her film debut as Miss Mann in the 2000 comedy slasher Scary Movie, which grossed more than $278 million worldwide. Trcka later appeared in several projects, including Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” music video, and films such as Black Magic and Cattle Call.