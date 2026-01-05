‘Scary Movie’ Actress Dies at 62
An American bodybuilder, fitness model, and actress has died at the age of 62. Jayne Trcka, who kicked off her acting career in 2000 in the parody film Scary Movie as the character Miss Mann, passed away on Dec. 12 in San Diego, her son told TMZ. “There was trauma to the body,” a San Diego Medical Examiner told The U.S. Sun, noting that Trcka’s cause of death cannot be indicated at this time. The Daily Beast has contacted the San Diego medical examiner for further comment. In 1986, after moving to San Diego, California, Trcka took up weight training and began competing in bodybuilding competitions in 1988. After quitting her full-time job as a postal carrier, she became a certified personal trainer, which led to her being noticed and hired as an actress in 2000. Her acting career later included appearances on the comedy television series Whose Line Is It Anyway?, in Lady Gaga’s music video for the song “Telephone,” and small film roles in The Black Magic and Cattle Call. She also appeared in fitness magazines, including Flex and Women’s Physique World.