Scary News for Trump as Halloween Candy Price Rockets

Candy prices have risen devilishly, partly thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs, new research says. Americans stocking up on sweet treats for spooky season can expect to pay 10.8 percent more than they did last year. The gruesome data comes from research conducted by think tanks Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation. Family favorites such as Tootsie Roll Lollipops and Hershey’s chocolate have experienced some of the sharpest price increases. Tootsie’s offering is expected to cost 34 percent more compared to last year, while Hershey’s variety packs have leapt 22 percent. Mars variety packs are also up 12 percent. Researchers say the hikes are “a direct result of Trump’s tariffs, which are hitting key ingredients that candy makers rely on.” Chocolate has had the scariest spike. Tariff hikes between 15 percent and 39 percent have affected the supply chain on which the U.S. relies. Approximately 70 percent of cocoa imports originate from West Africa, while around 30 percent are processed in Europe. Decorations are also primarily made in China, where Trump tariffs can spike U.S. prices.