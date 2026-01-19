Scathing Poll Hits Trump With a Dire Midterm Warning

MAGA is taking a pounding in the polls ahead of this year’s crucial midterm elections over the Trump administration’s performance on healthcare.

According to the latest survey by The Wall Street Journal, almost 60 percent of voters disapprove of the president’s healthcare policies and priorities against just 37 percent who think he’s doing a good job.

That reportedly further translates into a 15-point lead among voters who say they’d trust Congressional Democrats more than their Republican counterparts on healthcare going into the November polls.

Voters are broadly unimpressed with Kennedy's all-out attack on U.S. vaccine schedules. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The damning poll comes after healthcare subsidies under Obamacare provisions expired on Jan. 1. Debate over prospective extensions to those support schemes, a key contributor to last year’s government shutdown, remains ongoing, with the marketplace meanwhile witnessing a sharp increase in insurance premiums.

Trump voter Sara McGee, who lives in Illinois, says she’d witnessed her healthcare deductible skyrocket to $7,000 from just $3,000 last year. “It’s through the roof,” she told the WSJ.

Beyond the issue of premiums, half of voters also said they disapprove of the MAGA administration’s inoculation policies, with half also saying they now feel “less confident” about federal guidance under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

It follows after Kennedy announced earlier this month a radical overhaul of vaccine schedules, axing rotavirus, influenza, meningitis and hepatitis A and B from its “universal recommendations” on jabs for children.

A long-time vaccine skeptic, Kennedy has repeatedly cast aspersions over vaccine safety and pushed widely debunked theories of a link between jabs and autism.

“You don’t even have to be a pediatrician to know that it’s so divorced from reality,” Florida attorney and Trump 2024 voter Jason Manor, who’s now considering voting Democrat in November, told the newspaper.

“We’re going backwards, not forwards,” he added.