    Scheana Shay Still ‘Mad’ Despite ‘Vanderpump’ Co-Star Ditching Restraining Order

    ‘COOLING OFF PERIOD’

    Pilar Melendez

    Senior National Reporter

    Reuters/Instagram

    Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss plans to drop the temporary restraining order she took out against her co-star Scheana Shay. The order, filed after an alleged attack by Shay spurred by the news of Leviss’ affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, meant the two could not be within 100 yards of each other during the taping of the show’s reunion Thursday. In a Friday statement, Leviss confirmed that her attorney is “filing the appropriate paperwork” to dismiss the matter. “My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film [the reunion] together,” Leviss told ET. “The TRO was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched but I didn’t want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress.” Shay’s lawyer, however, told The Daily Beast on Friday afternoon that a March 29 hearing was still on the court calendar. “Scheana is mad,” Neama Rahmani said, adding that Leviss “can’t just file a false police report, ask for a multi-year restraining order, and act like everything is okay.” “This isn’t reality TV. This is real life. There are real legal consequences for what she’s done,” he said.

