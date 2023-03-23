It’s Official: Scheana Shay Will Be Present at ‘Vanderpump’ Reunion

It’s all happening.

Scheana Shay’s lawyer has confirmed to The Daily Beast that the Bravo star will be present for the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion, which is set to be filmed on Thursday.

Shay’s presence at the reunion comes after a lot of coordination given her castmate Raquel Leviss filed for a temporary restraining order over an alleged attack by Shay spurred by the news of Leviss’ affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.

“I can’t get into specifics but Scheana will be on set,” Shay’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, said. “Fans will have to wait until the reunion airs in May for more details.”

Rahmani added that the “Scheananigans” podcast host fully intends to stay 100 yards away from Leviss—who took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm her attendance as well—to comply with the temporary restraining order. A court hearing on making the order permanent is set for next week.

As The Daily Beast previously reported, Leviss requested the temporary order after Shay allegedly punched her in New York after she heard about the affair between her castmates. The ‘scandoval’ erupted earlier this month when news broke that Leviss and Sandoval had been in a months-long tryst while Sandoval was in a longterm relationship with their other co-star, Ariana Madix. Sandoval and Leviss have since confirmed, and apologized for, the affair.

“Hopefully, if [Raquel] does show up, she’ll come clean during the reunion and drop the restraining order next week,” Rahmani said. “She has already ruined her friendships and she doesn’t have to ruin the show as well.”

Rahmani said that while his client will be allowed to address the affair during the reunion, she will not discuss the ongoing litigation until the court hearing. If Leviss continues to pursue the restraining order after the March 29 hearing, he added, Shay is prepared “to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.”

When asked whether Shay has any emotions about the upcoming reunion, Rahmani responded: “I think the only person who should be anxious should be [Raquel].”