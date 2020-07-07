Protests Reignite After New Video Shows New York Cop Kneeling on Man’s Neck
Protesters gathered outside Schenectady police headquarters in New York state Monday night after a video appeared to show a city police officer kneeling on a man’s neck. The Times Union reported that the man in the video, named as 31-year-old Yugeshwar Gaindarpersaud, was detained outside his home Monday morning. In the video, a man who is reported to be Gaindarpersaud’s father can be heard yelling at the cop: “You got the foot on his head!” Schenectady police issued a statement saying that its Office of Professional Standards is investigating the incident, but did not specifically comment on the scenes recorded in the video. Police said they were called to the house as part of a neighbor dispute. “The department has been made aware of a video circulating on social media partially depicting the incident. The incident in its entirety is currently being reviewed by the Schenectady Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards,” the department said.