    Schiff, Swalwell, Omar Say McCarthy Struck ‘Corrupt Bargain’ to Boot Them From Committees

    ‘POLITICAL VENGEANCE’

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar speaks to the press with Rep. -elect Adam Schiff at her right and Rep. -elect Eric Swalwell at her left while they conduct a news conference.

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty

    Booted from choice committee seats, Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of acting out of “political vengeance.” In a joint statement released Tuesday, they said: “It’s disappointing but not surprising that Kevin McCarthy has capitulated to the right wing of his caucus, undermining the integrity of the Congress, and harming our national security in the process. He struck a corrupt bargain in his desperate, and nearly failed, attempt to win the Speakership, a bargain that required political vengeance against the three of us.” The trio appealed to McCarthy to change his mind, and included a reference from Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) who backed up their high qualifications, but McCarthy didn’t budge. In a letter of rejection he also tweeted, McCarthy said that “national security” and “integrity” matter more than “partisan loyalty” and “years of service.”

