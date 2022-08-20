CHEAT SHEET
Dan Levy Will Return to TV in ‘Sex Education’ Season 4
It’s true, bébés—to the delight of many, Dan Levy is branching out and joining the cast of Sex Education for season four. This marks Levy’s first television appearance since the end of Schitt’s Creek in 2020. Levy will star as Thomas Molloy, a cult author and Maeve’s U.S. tutor at Wallace University. He also is joining other new additions to the cast, including Thaddea Graham of Doctor Who and Marie Reuther of Kamikaze. Some favorites from the show aren’t returning, though, like Patricia Allison as Ola, Tanya Reynolds as Lily, Simone Ashley as Olivia, and Rahkee Thakrar as Emily.