School Board Rep Slams and Quits Idaho ‘Indoctrination’ Task Force
‘ONE-SIDED’
Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin convened an “indoctrination” task force last month to hunt for critical race theory and Marxism in the school system—but one member of the panel has already quit, questioning its purpose. Jason Knopp of the Idaho School Boards Association told the Idaho Statesman he resigned after the first meeting. “We left that [first] meeting with no definition of critical race theory, no idea if it fits within Idaho’s core standards or not,” he said. “We were coming into another meeting and we’re now supposed to have curriculum and all this stuff brought to us to now investigate, but I still didn’t know what we were even investigating because we hadn’t even defined it.”
He said the fact that McGeachin is running for governor and her co-chair is running for lieutenant governor also left him uneasy—along with the fact that the task force didn’t even include anyone from the state education board or department. The group, Knopp said, seemed very “one sided.” McGeachin recently made headlines for putting an anti-mask executive order in place while the actual governor was out of town.