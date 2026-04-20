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1

School Bus Drags Boy 400 Yards After Bag Gets Trapped in Door

SCHOOL RUN HORROR
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 04.20.26 9:01AM EDT 
bus
9 News Australia via YouTube

A 12-year-old boy was dragged nearly 400 yards by a school bus after his arm and backpack became trapped in a closing door, his mother says. The boy, Nathaniel, was getting off the bus in Melbourne, Australia, on March 16 when the rear door closed on him before he had fully exited, his mother, Grace, said in a video shared on Instagram. She said the vehicle then drove off while he was still partially outside. According to her account, the bus continued for roughly 350 meters (about 380 yards) as the child clung to the door rail, lifting his legs to avoid being struck by the road and passing cars. CCTV footage shared by the family appears to show the boy stuck next to the door as it moves along the street. He was freed when the driver eventually opened the door at a later stop. Grace said her son now suffers from anxiety and is receiving psychological support. The bus operator, Ventura, apologized, launched an investigation, and later dismissed the driver, News.com.au reported. Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan called the footage “shocking” and said her thoughts were with the family.

Read it at news.com.au

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2
Rare Titanic Artifact Sells for Almost $1 Million
A TITANIC FEE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 04.20.26 9:56AM EDT 
Titanic life jacket
Henry Aldridge and Son

A life jacket worn by a survivor on the Titanic has sold for almost $1 million at auction. First-Class passenger Laura Mabel Francatelli’s jacket was expected to fetch between $339,000 and $474,000, but ended up hammering out for the equivalent of $904,500. With 12 cork-filled pouches, the jacket was signed by Francatellia and other survivors, and previously sat in the Titanic Belfast museum, near where the ship was built. “Quite simply this lifejacket presents a once in a generation opportunity for collectors, it’s the only example to ever be offered for auction from a Titanic survivor,” said Andrew Aldridge, managing director of Henry Aldridge and Son in Wiltshire, U.K. In total, only 700 of the 2,200 people aboard survived after it hit an iceberg off the coast of Canada. “Although (the) Titanic sank 114 years ago, every man, woman and child onboard had a story to tell so in essence we have over 2,200 chapters and today we present those stories through these pieces of memorabilia,” Aldridge said. “The lifejacket is without doubt one of the most iconic items from the Titanic ever to be offered for auction.”

Read it at CNN

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New to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners
A FRESH TAKE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.15.26 5:08PM EDT 
A person sliding a Batch Micro Mints tin into the front pocket of their jeans, showing the compact, pocket-sized design of the packaging.
BATCH

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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.

Micro Mints
30 mints per tin
Shop At BATCH

Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.

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3
United Flight Forced to Evacuate After Security Scare
FLIGHT CHAOS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 04.20.26 6:49AM EDT 
United Airlines
Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

A United Airlines flight carrying about 200 passengers was evacuated in Denver on Sunday night after a bomb threat triggered a full security response before takeoff. Passengers bound for Washington Dulles were ordered to disembark as authorities screened the aircraft over what an airline spokesperson described to 9News as a “security concern.” Video from the scene, obtained by Storyful, showed police vehicles surrounding the plane while emergency crews stood at the aircraft’s doors. No explosive device was found. Travelers were later allowed into the terminal, where they were provided with food while the investigation was underway. The Airbus A321neo eventually departed Denver just after 11:30 p.m., more than five hours behind schedule, and arrived safely in Washington, D.C., at 4:28 a.m. Monday. The incident came just a day after another United flight was diverted to Pittsburgh over a separate bomb scare. In that case, passengers were evacuated via emergency slides after the crew reported a suspicious beeping sound. Bomb squads and FBI agents later swept the aircraft and found no explosives.

Read it at The New York Post

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4
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Dies at 57
HEARTTHROB DEAD
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Updated 04.20.26 6:17AM EDT 
Published 04.20.26 5:44AM EDT 
Patrick Muldoon
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Patrick Muldoon, the actor best known for roles in Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and the film Starship Troopers, has died at the age of 57 following a heart attack. Muldoon died suddenly on Sunday morning in California. Born in San Pedro, he began acting while attending USC, where he also played football for the Trojans, before moving into television and film work in the 1990s. He first appeared in small roles on shows such as Who’s the Boss? and Saved by the Bell, but rose to prominence after landing the role of Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives, which he played from 1992 to 1995 and again in the 2010s. He later became a fan-favorite villain on Melrose Place and starred in numerous TV movies, as well as the 1997 sci-fi hit Starship Troopers. Beyond acting, Muldoon worked as a producer on multiple films and was also a musician, fronting the band The Sleeping Masses. Friends remembered him as warm, generous, and full of energy, with a “rock ’n’ roll spirit.” “He loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen,” one friend told Deadline.

Read it at Deadline

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This Hands-Free Red Light Mask Targets Fine Lines and Firmness
LIGHT UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 04.16.26 2:38PM EDT 
Solawave LED Red Light Therapy Masks for Mother's Day Gifting
Solawave.

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If you’re shopping for the mom who treats self-care like a ritual (and her beauty routine like a bona fide sport), Solawave’s celebrity-loved LED and red light therapy lineup is a no-brainer for Mother’s Day gifting. The brand has become a leader in the ever-expanding at-home LED light therapy space, thanks to its cult-favorite 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand, a compact device that’s earned a loyal following among celebrities with famously glowing complexions, including Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal.

The brand’s hero device, the 4-in-1 Facial Wand, is a true quadruple threat. It harnesses red light therapy (660nm) to target fine lines, redness, and loss of firmness with microcurrent, gentle heat, and facial massage vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff.

Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Pro LED Face Mask
Down From $500
Shop At Solawave$400

If you’re looking to give mom a hands-free upgrade (and a bit more complexion-boosting power), Solawave’s full-face Red Light Therapy Mask delivers even more anti-aging benefits and ease of use. The mask allows mom to go about her days, watch TV, answer emails, or cook dinner while giving herself a ten-minute self-care treatment.

The high-tech mask is made from flexible, medical-grade silicone, which contours comfortably to the face while emitting both red light (630nm) and near-infrared light (830nm), enabling deeper penetration and more comprehensive, full-coverage results.

Solawave Neck & Chest Pro Light Therapy Mask
Shop Now Solawave$350

Plus, it also comes in a version designed specifically for treating the neck and decolletage area. Whether you opt for the wand or the mask, consider it the kind of gift that keeps on glowing long after Mother’s Day.

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5
Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Backyard Landing
HELLO THERE!
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 04.20.26 5:19AM EDT 
hot air balloon
Hunter Perrin via YouTube

A hot air balloon carrying 13 passengers made an unexpected emergency landing in a suburban California backyard Saturday morning, startling the homeowner but causing no injuries or damage. Hunter Perrin said he was watching TV at his Temecula home around 8:30 a.m. when a neighbor knocked on his door to alert him, KABC reported. When he stepped outside, he found a balloon basket filled with passengers sitting in his yard. Video of the incident shows the balloon descending into the property and passengers calmly waving as it touched down among trees. According to Perrin, the pilot said shifting wind conditions forced the unplanned landing. Passenger Brianna Avalos said the group had been celebrating an anniversary when the pilot announced they needed to land due to low wind and limited fuel. Despite the unusual scene, the landing was controlled and uneventful. The balloon was later secured and removed, with all passengers safely exiting the basket.

Read it at KABC

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6
Cops Say Father Shot 7 of His Children in Shooting Spree
HORROR STORY
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 04.20.26 5:09AM EDT 
Police officers secure a street where eight children, with ages ranging from 1 to 14, were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, U.S., April 19, 2026, in a still image from video.
Police officers secure a street where eight children, with ages ranging from 1 to 14, were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, U.S., April 19, 2026, in a still image from video. ABC Affiliate KTBS/via REUTERS

A father shot and killed eight children, including seven of his own, in a brutal attack across multiple homes in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday morning. The coroner identified the victims as Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5. The children were all killed in the same house, according to police. The gunman has been identified as Shamar Elkins, 31, who was fatally shot by police when he attempted to flee the scene in a stolen car. Two women, including the gunman’s wife, who was also the mother of their children, were also shot and critically wounded. It is the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since January 2024. Police responded to reports of gunfire at 6 a.m. Sunday. Elkins’ wife was shot first and had “very serious injuries” Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelo said. The gunman went to another house where he shot the eight children and another woman, the mother of the eighth child killed, who has “life-threatening injuries.” One child jumped off the roof of the house and is expected to survive after being taken to the hospital. Bordelon said they were confident that the shooting was “entirely a domestic incident.” Elkins was arrested in 2019 on a firearms case. Speaker Mike Johnson, who represents the district in the House, posted a prayer for the victims, families, first responders, local leaders, and the entire community.

Read it at CNN

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7
Kanye West’s Tour Crisis Spirals as Cancelations Mount
KANCELED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 04.20.26 5:21AM EDT 
Published 04.20.26 5:19AM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Recording artist Kanye West in attendance during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo
Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Kanye West’s European tour has suffered a fourth cancellation. The 48-year-old’s June performance in Basel, Switzerland, is the latest to be called off, after shows in France, the U.K., and Poland had already been axed. Now known as Ye, the rapper had been due to play at St Jakob-Park, the home stadium of the soccer club F.C. Basel. Speaking to Reuters, a spokesperson for the club said, “We cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform for the artist in question within this context.” It follows the director of Silesian Stadium in Chorzów, Poland, Adam Strzyzewski, saying, “The concert by Ye, scheduled for 19 June 2026 at the Superauto.pl Silesian Stadium, will not take place due to formal and legal reasons.” Polish culture minister Marta Cienkowska criticized the 24-time-Grammy-winner’s “promotion of nazism,” saying it was in “manifest contradiction with Poland’s values,” and adding “In a country marked by the history of the Holocaust, we cannot pretend that this is just entertainment.” West, 48, apologized in January for past antisemitic remarks, attributing them to untreated bipolar disorder. He was also barred from Australia last year after releasing a song promoting Nazism. Six million Jews—and millions of others—were executed by the Nazis in the Holocaust during the Second World War.

Read it at The Guardian

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8
Humanoid Robot Shatters Human Half-Marathon Record
USAIN BOT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.20.26 5:31AM EDT 

A humanoid robot has shattered the human half-marathon record. On Sunday, Lightning, a running robot created by Chinese smartphone maker Honor, finished the 13-mile race in just 50 minutes and 26 seconds. Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo holds the human record of 57 minutes and 20 seconds. More than 100 humanoid robots from 76 institutions across China lined up alongside 12,000 human runners, following the same course on separate lanes in a ‘human-robot co-running’ format. The human winners of the men’s and women’s races crossed the finish line after more than an hour. Dystopian video footage from Beijing on Sunday showed the 169cm tall bot swinging its short arms as it charged to victory. Last year’s installment saw the fastest bot finish after 2 hours, 40 minutes, and 42 seconds. The Chinese capital last year also hosted the world’s first Humanoid Robot Games. In bizarre scenes, bots challenged one another in soccer, boxing, martial arts, and other sports. It comes after another robot was caught on camera showcasing its running skills. However, Polish bot Edward Warchocki was chasing wild boar out of an urban area in Warsaw. “I’m herding the wild boars into the forest,” the robot’s social media account wrote.

Read it at CNN

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These Stench-Proof Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial Fabric
FRESH FEET
Davon Singh
Published 04.06.26 3:44PM EDT 
Paire Travel Compression Socks Review
Paire.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.

I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.

Compression Socks
Buy At Paire

The unparalleled comfort, odor control, and performance come down to the sock’s unique and sustainably sourced materials: a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fiber. While I haven’t tested them in the air just yet, I’ve been wearing them on daily walks and runs, and the moisture-wicking performance is downright impressive.

Plus, the 90-degree angle design keeps them locked in place, so I don’t have to deal with mid-stride tugging. The travel compression socks are a class 1 compression level (15–20 mmHg), which means they offer noticeable support without feeling overly restrictive. They’re an ideal entry point for compression sock skeptics—or anyone ready to retire their stiff, clinical pairs for something that actually feels good to wear.

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9
‘Facts of Life’ Star, 59, Reveals She Is Battling Cancer Again
‘F*** CANCER’
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 04.20.26 1:15AM EDT 
Mindy Cohn
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Mindy Cohn attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Actor and comedian Mindy Cohn announced on Sunday that her cancer had returned. Cohn, best known for playing Natalie Green on The Facts of Life and voicing Velma Dinkley in the Scooby-Doo franchise for 13 years, had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and was declared cancer-free in 2017. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the 59-year-old, who recently starred in a recurring role on Apple TV’s Palm Royale, announced that she had been absent from social media for a while because she “had to go kick cancer’s a--.” She went on to thank hospital staff and her loved ones for their support before adding, “Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. onwards! F**K Cancer!” Many of Cohn’s peers were quick to offer well wishes, including Helen Hunt, who told Cohn she was sending love her way and added praise for Cohn’s oncology surgeon, writing, “Sending Love your way ❤️ (LOVE Dr Bilchik).” Other stars who sent their support included Octavia Spencer, who commented a string of red heart emojis, and Andy Cohen, who wrote, “Sending you love and good vibes!”

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10
Actress Dies at 57 After Being Found Unresponsive in Pool
MOVIE STAR GONE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.19.26 2:30PM EDT 
Nadia Farès attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2025 in Paris, France.
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Nadia Farès attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Moroccan-French actress Nadia Farès died from cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 57. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death this Friday of Nadia Farès. France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother that we have just lost,” her daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, wrote in a statement to Agence France-Presse. The actress was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a private club in Paris last week and was placed in a medically induced coma before her death. The cause of her injuries is currently under investigation, but “no offense has been identified at this stage,” according to local reports. The actress is best known for her role as Judith Herault in the cerebral thriller The Crimson River, released in 2000. She also starred in the 2007 films War and Storm Warning. She was most recently featured in Netflix’s 2016 series Marseille. The 57-year-old was set to direct an action comedy that she wrote the screenplay for this September. She is survived by her ex-husband, Steve Chasman, and two daughters.

Read it at Deadline

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