School Bus Drags Boy 400 Yards After Bag Gets Trapped in Door
A 12-year-old boy was dragged nearly 400 yards by a school bus after his arm and backpack became trapped in a closing door, his mother says. The boy, Nathaniel, was getting off the bus in Melbourne, Australia, on March 16 when the rear door closed on him before he had fully exited, his mother, Grace, said in a video shared on Instagram. She said the vehicle then drove off while he was still partially outside. According to her account, the bus continued for roughly 350 meters (about 380 yards) as the child clung to the door rail, lifting his legs to avoid being struck by the road and passing cars. CCTV footage shared by the family appears to show the boy stuck next to the door as it moves along the street. He was freed when the driver eventually opened the door at a later stop. Grace said her son now suffers from anxiety and is receiving psychological support. The bus operator, Ventura, apologized, launched an investigation, and later dismissed the driver, News.com.au reported. Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan called the footage “shocking” and said her thoughts were with the family.