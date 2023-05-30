CHEAT SHEET
School Bus Driver Charged After Duct Taping Student in Seat
Read it at The Philadelphia Inquirer
Authorities have charged a Philadelphia-area school bus driver for duct-taping a 10-year-old child in their seat. On March 8, 55-year-old driver Julie Pratt allegedly placed tape on the student’s chest and ankles, which she removed with a box cutter after the bus arrived, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. The child was already wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to detectives, and had not been trying to leave their seat when Pratt taped them. Pratt allegedly told detectives that it wasn’t the first time she’d taped a student. She now faces charges of false imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.