CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘School of Rock’ Child Drummer Killed While Riding Bike in Chicago

    TRAGIC ACCIDENT

    McCaffrey Blauner

    Breaking News Intern

    Donald Weber/Getty

    The man who played kid drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 Jack Black movie School of Rock was killed Wednesday morning in a tragic accident. Kevin Clark was riding his bike on Chicago’s northwest side when he was struck by a car. The former child actor was found by paramedics and brought to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Police say the car that struck Clark was driven by a 20-year-old woman, and that she was given citations but not arrested. The 32-year-old musician had been living life far from the limelight, playing drums in a local band and working as a shift manager at a Starbucks. Mother Allison Clark told the Chicago Sun-Times that his latest band, Jess Bess and the Intentions, had just played their first show on Saturday. “They would have gone somewhere,” said Clark.

    Read it at Chicago Sun-Times