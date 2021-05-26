‘School of Rock’ Child Drummer Killed While Riding Bike in Chicago
TRAGIC ACCIDENT
The man who played kid drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 Jack Black movie School of Rock was killed Wednesday morning in a tragic accident. Kevin Clark was riding his bike on Chicago’s northwest side when he was struck by a car. The former child actor was found by paramedics and brought to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Police say the car that struck Clark was driven by a 20-year-old woman, and that she was given citations but not arrested. The 32-year-old musician had been living life far from the limelight, playing drums in a local band and working as a shift manager at a Starbucks. Mother Allison Clark told the Chicago Sun-Times that his latest band, Jess Bess and the Intentions, had just played their first show on Saturday. “They would have gone somewhere,” said Clark.