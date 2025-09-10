School Shooting in Colorado Leaves 3 in Critical Condition
Three people are hospitalized in critical condition after a school shooting in Jefferson County, Colorado. At around 12:40 pm on Wednesday, authorities issued an alert to people in the area notifying them that an “active shooter” had been reported at Evergreen High School, which is located 30 miles outside of Denver. Local news channel feeds from Colorado showed several emergency vehicles outside the school, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on X that at least two students were shot at the school and taken to nearby St. Anthony Hospital. Colorado Senator Michael Bennett wrote on X that he is “horrified to hear of the shooting at Evergreen High School,” while Governor Jared Polis wrote that state troopers are assisting local law enforcement. The town of Evergreen, where the shooting took place, is less than 25 miles away from Columbine High School, where 14 people were murdered in a school shooting in 1999. Social media users noted that news of the shooting in Evergreen overlapped with news of the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, 31, at a college campus in Utah.