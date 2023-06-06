CHEAT SHEET
School Textbook Sends Kids to Porn Site
An art textbook for students at an elementary school in the Chinese province of Zhejiang reportedly includes a QR code that sends kids to a porn site. Authorities were alerted to the blunder after parents scanned the code only to be taken to the obscene content, according to the social media monitoring site What’s on Weibo. “I can’t even understand how this could happen. It just leaves me speechless,” one commenter was quoted as saying. Education officials said the publisher’s domain name had expired after the book’s publication and had since been taken over by a pornographic site. The books have now been pulled from shelves.