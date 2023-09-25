CHEAT SHEET
School Turns Away Bob Menendez’s First Post-Scandal Presser: Report
Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is set to hold his first press conference since his Friday indictment and while it was originally planned to be held at an elementary school building in Union City, where he served mayor, he was reportedly denied because the school didn’t want the distraction while in session on Monday. The new location of the Monday press conference remains unclear. According to the New Jersey Globe, Mendendez is expected to deny the bribery allegations against him and continue campaigning for re-election. “I’m not going anywhere,” Menendez said on Friday after multiple Democratic party members called for him to resign.